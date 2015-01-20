The Commander-In-Chief Plays Randy Rhoads' "Dee" on Seven-String Acoustic Guitar — Video

The Commander-in-Chief, the seven-string guitarist who stars in one of Guitar World's top 10 viral videos of 2014, recently sent over a new clip of her performing "Dee," a Randy Rhoads composition from Ozzy Osbourne's Blizzard of Ozz album.

"Randy Rhoads has always been my favorite guitar player," she told us. "I think anything from his riff/songwriting to lead/solo work is amazing.

"When Brian Tichy asked me if I could play 'Dee' at the Randy Rhoads Remembered show during NAMM weekend, I thought it was a great opportunity to try out my new Ibanez acoustic seven-string guitar. It was great fun doing it, and I look forward to doing it live this week."

The Randy Rhoads Remembered show takes place 8 p.m. Friday, January 23, at The Observatory in Santa Ana, California. The show also will feature Kiko Loureiro, Alex Skolnick, Michael Angelo Batio and many more.

