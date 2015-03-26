David Gilmour Performs Pink Floyd’s “Breathe” Acoustically —Video Finds

Here’s a great clip of Pink Floyd guitarist/vocalist David Gilmour performing “Breathe” acoustically.

As the second track on Floyd’s epic LP Dark Side of the Moon (the album opens up with the “Speak to Me” sound collage), this acoustic rendition is a great way to watch Gilmour’s chord progression and hear the lyrics clearly.

Dark Side of the Moon was Pink Floyd’s eighth studio album, released this month in 1973. It is the band’s best-selling album and one of the best-selling albums in music history.

Gilmour has a new solo album, Rattle That Lock. For details, visit davidgilmour.com and check out the December 2015 issue of Guitar World.

Last year, Pink Floyd released their final album, The Endless River, which hit Number 1 in 21 countries and was one of the U.K.'s 10 best-selling albums of 2014. More information on the band can be found at pinkfloyd.com.