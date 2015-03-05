15-Year-Old Guitarist Tina S. Plays DragonForce's "Through the Fire and Flames" — Video

Tina S.—everyone's favorite teenage French shredder—is back with another new video, her first of 2015.

This time, Tina—who has covered everyone from Yngwie Malmsteen to Eddie Van Halen to Steve Vai to Gary Moore—tackles (or, in this case, plays along to) DragonForce's "Through the Fire and Flames."

The original version of the song is from DragonForce's third album, Inhuman Rampage, and features rapid twin guitar solos by Herman Li and Sam Totman. Tina plays both herself.

Tina, who'll be turning 16 this spring (if it ever gets here; more snow in NYC today), posted the video to YouTube today, March 5. As always, Tina is playing her Vigier Excalibur Custom guitar. She was taught and filmed by her guitar instructor, Renaud Louis-Servais.

Tina has become well known to readers of GuitarWorld.com for her effortless covers of Van Halen's "Eruption," Vai's version of Paganini's 5th Caprice, Dream Theater's "The Best of Times" and her shred tribute to Italian composer Antonio Vivaldi.

You also might want to check out her take on Yngwie Malmsteen's "Arpeggios from Hell," which she performed and posted last March.

