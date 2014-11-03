Jon Gomm Premieres "Dance of the Last Rhino" Music Video

Percussive-acoustic master Jon Gomm posted a new music video over weekend, and you can check it out below.

The song, "Dance of the Last Rhino," is available for download — for 1 cent (what they used to call "a penny" in olden times), right here. Ten percent of all proceeds from the sale of the track will go to Save The Rhino, which we think is a pretty cool idea.

The song is dedicated to Thomas Leeb.

"I originally wrote this tune specially for playing in South Africa," Gomm said. "South Africans are the human race's custodians of some of the most magnificent, yet vulnerable treasures of the natural world. They didn't ask for this responsibility, but they bear it with strength and patience.

"It’s almost unbelievable that in 2014 the rhino is in danger of be hunted to extinction, so people around the world can buy rhino horn to “cure” their baldness or impotence.

"Just because a wizened old sage is prescribing grated rhino horn (at $5,000 a gram) that doesn't mean it works. In fact, it's made of keratin and so you could get exactly the same medical benefits for free, just by eating your own hair.

"But 'Dance of the Last Rhino' isn't a sad, mournful piece. It's a war dance. The rhino is a noble, warrior-like animal, and they won't go out without a fight. It starts with the rhino scraping it' massive hooves in the dirt, preparing to charge."

For the guitar geeks out there (which means most of us, hopefully), here's Gomm's tuning on the track: A G C E A C (or B A D F# B D, down a tone). He's playing his Lowden O12c guitar, also known as "Wilma."

For more about Gomm, visit jongomm.com.