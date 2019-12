For the second year in a row, Metallica’s James Hetfield enjoyed a headlining slot at Acoustic-4-a-Cure, a pediatric cancer benefit concert.

This year, Hetfield performed a tune with his oldest daughter, 16-year-old Cali.

The duo performed a cover of Adele‘s “Crazy for You.” A surprising choice for the Metallica frontman? Perhaps. Either way, you can check out their performance in the video below. Remember, it's for a good cause!