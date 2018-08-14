Raising the Barre: Classical Barring Tips from Guitar Salon International

This video, presented by Guitar Salon, boasts not only some beautiful classical guitar playing, it’s also a lesson on using partial barres in your left hand fingering technique.

Here Scott Morris runs down some tips for strategic use of partial and full barring. Plus some barring technique tips that’ll tune up your barres.

Morris wrote the book on classic guitar with his Classical Guitar Complete method.

This lesson is merely a taste of his genius.

Check it out:

