Watch Queen Perform an Acoustic “Love of My Life”

Here’s a rare acoustic gem from Queen’s now legendary Queen at Wembley video release. Freddie Mercury and Brian May take the stage for a moving performance of “Love of My Life,” while rain pours down on the Wembley crowd. The clip was filmed July 11, 1986.

The studio version of the track appears on Queen’s classic LP, A Night at the Opera. Here, May plays some excellent fingerstyle guitar on a 12-string acoustic and tells the crowd, “Hope you’re not getting to wet out there! You OK?’ Mercury follows, inviting the crowd to sing along. Watch it below and enjoy!

Find out more at queenonline.com.