Tommy Emmanuel Does Double Duty on "Hellos and Goodbyes" — Video

Are you seeing double? So am I!

It's Tommy Emmanuel and ... Tommy Emmanuel in a duet with himself!

If you think this might be gimmicky, think again. Emmanuel knows how to deliver an beautifully executed acoustic performance, and this one has double the goodness.

The song, "Hellos and Goodbyes," was written for the album, The Journey, which went double platinum in Australia and won the Aria award for Best Adult Contemporary Album of the Year in 1994.

According to Emmanuel, the title came to him in a dream. The next day, one of his friends called to say his father had died. His sister was in the same hospital and gave birth the same day. "Hellos and Goodbyes" indeed.

Throughout his career, Emmanuel has played with many notable artists including Chet Atkins, Eric Clapton, George Martin and John Denver. He picked up the guitar at age 4 and as you can tell, he hasn't put it down since.

He's touring now and will be back in the U.S. this summer. Find out where at tommyemmanuel.com.

Watch "Hellos and Goodbyes" here: