Watch T-cophony's Two-Hand, Double-Neck Guitar Tapping — Video

Today we direct your attention to a young Japanese guitarist who goes by the handle "T-cophony."

As you'll see in the many videos available on his YouTube channel, T-cophony has a fairly unique tapping style, which he applies to guitars with one neck (bottom video) and two necks (top video).

Below, check out "Gray," which T-cophony plays on a double-necked acoustic guitar. The recently shared Facebook version of this video has been viewed almost 1.7 million times. We've also included another original song, "Softener," for your viewing and listening pleasure (bottom video).

