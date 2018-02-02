Act of Defiance Announce American Tour

Act of Defiance—the Los Angeles metal band featuring former Megadeth members Chris Broderick and Shawn Drover—have announced an American tour. The trek will begin on March 1 with a show at San Diego's Brick by Brick, and will continue throughout the month of March.

The tour will mostly keep the band west of the Mississippi, taking them through the Midwest, with a number of dates in the West and the Southwest. The band will be supporting their newest album, 2017's Old Scars, New Wounds.

“The first [Act of Defiance] record was great,” Broderick told Guitar World in an October interview, “but it was really Shawn and I going, ‘We need to get this out! We’ve gotta make this happen right now!’"

"With this CD, after all of the touring we had done, all the hanging out and living with each other, it was much more about, ‘What are we as a unit? How do we voice our musical ideas?’"

“I’m in a band full of guitarists and songwriters,” he continued. “But this band is all about being able to express ourselves, and I think the music really benefitted from our multiple voices.”

For tickets and more info, stop by metalblade.com/actofdefiance.

Act of Defiance 2018 Tour Dates