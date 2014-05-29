Actor Christopher Lee, 92, Releases Heavy Metal EP, 'Metal Knight' — Video

In honor of his 92nd birthday, actor Christopher Lee has released an EP of metal covers called Metal Knight.

The EP, which consists of seven tracks based on the character of Don Quixote, was recorded with Italian metal band Rhapsody of Fire.

Two tracks — "The Impossible Dream" and "I, Don Quixote" — were taken directly from the musical version of Don Quixote. The release also features a cover of the Frank Sinatra classic "My Way."

“As far as I am concerned, Don Quixote is the most metal fictional character I know," Lee said. "Single handed, he is trying to change the world, regardless of personal consequences. It is a wonderful character to sing.”

“'My Way' is a very remarkable song,” he said. “It is also difficult to sing because you’ve got to convince people that what you’re singing about is the truth.”

The actor, who, aside from playing Saruman in the Lord of the Rings trilogy and Count Dooku in the Star Wars prequels, has appeared in more than 200 films.

Lee has been working with Rhapsody of Fire for more than 10 years. They first collaborated when the actor sang a duet with lead vocalist Fabio Lione on the 2005 single "The Magic of the Wizard’s Dream." Lee has since provided narration on four of the group’s subsequent albums. Lee also has released two metal albums as a solo artist — Charlemagne: By the Sword and the Cross in 2010 and Charlemagne: The Omens of Death in 2013.