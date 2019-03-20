Albert Collins, Stevie Ray Vaughan and Jimmie Vaughan Play "Frosty" in 1989

A few years ago, Shout! Factory released a very cool DVD called A Celebration of Blues and Soul: The 1989 Presidential Inaugural Concert.

The disc documents a rarely seen 1989 Washington Convention Center concert celebrating the inauguration of George H.W. Bush.

The video on the DVD is so rare that it was considered lost for more 20 years before being rediscovered eight years ago.

To put it simply, the DVD shows an all-star lineup of blues and R&B greats having what looks like an awesome time at the end of a decade that was very kind to the blues. Names include Stevie Ray and Jimmie Vaughan, Bo Diddley, Dr. John, Sam Moore, Billy Preston, Albert Collins, Percy Sledge, Willie Dixon, Koko Taylor, Eddie Floyd, Joe Louis Walker and Ronnie Wood.

Above, check out a clip of Albert Collins and Jimmie Vaughan joining Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble for a kickass performance of "Frosty," Collins' signature song, which he originally recorded in 1964.

As is often the case during this period of his brief career, Stevie Ray is in top form. Dressed in a tux with a wide-brim hat, Vaughan digs into a blistering solo before Jimmie takes over. Of course, the true star—at least for this particular performance—is Collins, who lays into this three-chord masterpiece, a holdover from the days when upbeat blues instrumentals (such as Freddie King's "Hideaway") could be minor hits and get some radio airplay.