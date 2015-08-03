Album's Worth of Unreleased Nirvana Outtakes Leaked Online — Listen

More than a dozen unreleased Nirvana tracks were leaked on YouTube on August 2. You can check them out below.

The tracks, posted by RareNirvana, include alternate takes, mixes and demos from the group’s sessions for Nevermind and In Utero. None of these cuts appear on the anniversary editions of those albums or on the With the Lights Out box set.

One of the tracks included is “Sappy,” recorded at Sound City Studios during the sessions for Nevermind. According to a report at Alternative Nation, “Cobain played lead guitar while attempting to sing one live scratch vocal. He also made one formal vocal pass.

After overdubbing the lead fuzz guitar with his Rat pedal, Cobain laid down his guitar and walked straight into the control room. ‘I don’t want to do this,’ he insisted. I’m not into this song right now. So let’s leave it.’”

Check out all the tracks below. Hurry, before they're gone.