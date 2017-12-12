Alice in Chains Announce North American Tour

Alice in Chains are hitting the road next year.

The band announced the first dozen dates of a longer North American tour that is set to begin next April. You can check out their current itinerary below.

The group has also indicated that their new album is imminent, with bassist Mike Inez recently telling the Let There Be Talk podcast that "We're going back home to do a record, really. The last two [albums] were [recorded] in L.A., and they were cool. I just feel in 2017, it's time for Alice in Chains to go back to Seattle—drink that water, breathe that air. My Heart family's up there."

"There's just such a history," he continued. "Every street corner for us is a memory; crazy shit happened or some beautiful stuff. Seattle's a really special place, especially this time of year. It's the best."

For ticket information and more, stop by the band's website.

Alice in Chains: 2018 Tour Dates