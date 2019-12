This past Saturday night, the Allman Brothers Band played the fourth of sixth shows at New York City's Beacon Theatre will be that bring their 45-year career to a close.

Toward the end of the the band worked a cover of Cream's "Politician" into "In Memory Of Elizabeth Reed" as a tribute to Cream bassist Jack Bruce, who had died earlier that day.

Warren Haynes handled vocals on the ABB debut of "Politician." Check it out below.