Alter Bridge Premiere "Show Me a Leader" Music Video

(Image credit: Carlos Amoedo)

With the political heat being turned up in the States, the turmoil has been reflected in a lot of the music and art being released in recent months.

Alter Bridge have incorporated these themes into their music, which is evident in their latrst single, “Show Me a Leader.” The band has dropped the song's corresponding music video, which was directed by Zev Deans.

With its ominous color scheme of reds and black, the animated video portrays politicians as suit-clad people with megaphone heads. In an effort to thwart the dangerous transmissions being to the world by the megaphones, Alter Bridge perform on a rooftop and broadcast their message via satellite. The video can be seen below.

Myles Kennedy said the song's lyrics “reflect the frustrations that a lot of people are feeling with the current state of the world. The world is looking for trustworthy effective leadership and not this undignified dog and pony show that’s really made a mockery of our system.”

“Show Me a Leader” is the debut single off of Alter Bridge’s fifth studio album, The Last Hero, which is set for release October 7 via Caroline Records.