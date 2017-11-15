Andrew McKeag Band Premiere New Song, "Never in My Life," Featuring Zakk Wylde and Aerosmith's Brad Whitford

Former Presidents of the United States of America guitarist Andrew McKeag and his band are set to release their self-titled debut this Friday, November 17. Today, GuitarWorld.com presents one of the album's fiercest tracks, a cover of Mountain's "Never in My Life" that features additional fretwork from Aerosmith's Brad Whitford and Zakk Wylde. You can listen to it below.

"This all started when I went to see Aerosmith at Kaaboo Festival last year, near where I live in San Diego," McKeag said. "Brad Whitford and I had become pals on the Experience Hendrix tours we’ve done together, and we share a love for heavy 60’s and early 70’s blues rock. While I was watching their gig that night it occurred to me that I might be able to get Brad to play on a version of “Never In My Life” by Mountain, as it’s a band and song we both hold in high regard."

"Aerosmith did a runner after the gig, but we exchanged texts about the idea and he was totally down. A few months later, Andrew McKeag Band was in the studio and we knocked out the basic track for the song and I sent it on to Brad. Then, in a fit of inspiration, I sent the track to Zakk Wylde, another EH Tour alumnus. He dug it too,!" he continued. "So when we were out on the next tour and had a day off in New Orleans, I sourced an available studio and corralled both of ‘em to play dueling leads on the song."

"We wound up recording with Mike “Nappy” Napolitano at Nappy Dugout—he and Ani DiFranco’s 19th century New Orleans home with a full studio in the front room. She was sitting in the kitchen reading and offering us coffee. It was a unique and fun day off, and such an honor that both of them would contribute to my little record. Also great to hear what different approaches they each brought to the track. I’ll play rhythm guitar for those dudes anytime!"

