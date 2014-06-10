Animals As Leaders Perform "Kascade" from 'At Guitar Center with Nic Harcourt' —Exclusive Video

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents an exclusive clip of Animals As Leaders performing "Kascade" as part of the band's recent At Guitar Center with Nic Harcourt podcast.

The full interview portion of the audio podcast is available RIGHT HERE.

"Kascade" is the opening track from the band's new album, The Joy of Motion,which was released March 25 through Sumerian Records.

At Guitar Center with Nic Harcourt is an ongoing podcast series created by Guitar Center that delivers unique music — and the stories behind it, as told to Harcourt. The series features exclusive performance videos (like this one) and audio podcasts of these interviews that aim to tell the stories of the artists, their background, their music and more.

