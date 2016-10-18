Animals As Leaders Premiere New Song, "Arithmophobia"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Arithmophobia," a powerfully dense new song by instrumental prog masters Animals As Leaders. It's the lead-off track from the band's new album, The Madness of Many, which will be released November 11 via Sumerian Records.
"This album feels like total synergy between the three of us," says guitarist Tosin Abasi. "None of this music would have turned out the same way without the equal inclusion of all of our musical ideas and that feel special. We're beyond thrilled with the result."
Adds drummer Matt Garstka: "The Madness of Many is an explorative and ambitious journey of harmony, rhythm, musical expression and emotion. It has been the most collaborative effort for the band and an evolution in each of the members' musical path. Although conceptually dense, it is the most natural-sounding Animals As Leaders album yet."
The album—the band's fourth—was produced by Animals As Leaders, with guitarist Javier Reyes handling the final mix. You can check out a complete track list below. Animals As Leaders will be hitting the road soon, and you can see their upcoming tour dates below.
To preorder the album in a variety of formats, head to sumerianmerch.com, iTunes, Amazon and GooglePlay.
The Madness of Many track listing:
01. Arithmophobia
02. Ectogenesis
03. Cognitive Contortions
04. Inner Assassins
05. Private Visions of the World
06. Backpfeifengesicht
07. Transcentience
08. The Glass Bridge
09. The Brain Dance
10. Aepirophobia
For more about The Madness of Many, check out the upcoming Holiday 2016 issue of Guitar World.
Animals As Leaders on Tour:
11/10 - Scottsdale, AZ @ Livewire
11/11 - Pomona, CA @ The Glass House
11/12 - Las Vegas, NV @ Vinyl
11/14 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre
11/15 - Seattle, WA @ Studio Seven
11/16 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
11/18 - Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Ballroom
11/19 - Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall
11/20 - Saskatoon, SK O @ Brian's Event Centre
11/21 - Winnipeg, MB @ The Garrick Centre
11/23 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe
11/25 - Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
11/26 - Pontiac, MI @ The Crofoot Ballroom
11/27 - Columbus, OH @ Park Street Saloon
11/28 - Toronto, ON @ Opera House
11/29 - Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
11/30 - Boston, MA @ Royale
12/1 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
12/2 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Trocadero
12/3 - Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
12/4 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
12/6 - St. Petersburg, FL - State Theatre
12/7 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
12/8 - New Orleans, LA @ Republic New Orleans
12/9 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music hall
12/10 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk
12/11 - Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill
12/12 - Kansas City, MO @ The Riot Room
12/13 - Englewood, CO @ The Gothic Theater
12/15 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Mayan
12/16 - Orangevale, CA @ The Boardwalk
12/17 - San Francisco, CA @ Social Hall SF