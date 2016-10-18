Animals As Leaders Premiere New Song, "Arithmophobia"

(Image credit: Rene Gomez)

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Arithmophobia," a powerfully dense new song by instrumental prog masters Animals As Leaders. It's the lead-off track from the band's new album, The Madness of Many, which will be released November 11 via Sumerian Records.

"This album feels like total synergy between the three of us," says guitarist Tosin Abasi. "None of this music would have turned out the same way without the equal inclusion of all of our musical ideas and that feel special. We're beyond thrilled with the result."

Adds drummer Matt Garstka: "The Madness of Many is an explorative and ambitious journey of harmony, rhythm, musical expression and emotion. It has been the most collaborative effort for the band and an evolution in each of the members' musical path. Although conceptually dense, it is the most natural-sounding Animals As Leaders album yet."

The album—the band's fourth—was produced by Animals As Leaders, with guitarist Javier Reyes handling the final mix. You can check out a complete track list below. Animals As Leaders will be hitting the road soon, and you can see their upcoming tour dates below.

The Madness of Many track listing:

01. Arithmophobia

02. Ectogenesis

03. Cognitive Contortions

04. Inner Assassins

05. Private Visions of the World

06. Backpfeifengesicht

07. Transcentience

08. The Glass Bridge

09. The Brain Dance

10. Aepirophobia

For more about The Madness of Many, check out the upcoming Holiday 2016 issue of Guitar World.

Animals As Leaders on Tour:

11/10 - Scottsdale, AZ @ Livewire

11/11 - Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

11/12 - Las Vegas, NV @ Vinyl

11/14 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

11/15 - Seattle, WA @ Studio Seven

11/16 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

11/18 - Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Ballroom

11/19 - Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall

11/20 - Saskatoon, SK O @ Brian's Event Centre

11/21 - Winnipeg, MB @ The Garrick Centre

11/23 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe

11/25 - Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

11/26 - Pontiac, MI @ The Crofoot Ballroom

11/27 - Columbus, OH @ Park Street Saloon

11/28 - Toronto, ON @ Opera House

11/29 - Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

11/30 - Boston, MA @ Royale

12/1 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

12/2 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Trocadero

12/3 - Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

12/4 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

12/6 - St. Petersburg, FL - State Theatre

12/7 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

12/8 - New Orleans, LA @ Republic New Orleans

12/9 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music hall

12/10 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk

12/11 - Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill

12/12 - Kansas City, MO @ The Riot Room

12/13 - Englewood, CO @ The Gothic Theater

12/15 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Mayan

12/16 - Orangevale, CA @ The Boardwalk

12/17 - San Francisco, CA @ Social Hall SF