Anthrax, Killswitch Engage Announce 'KillThrax II' Tour

Anthrax and Killswitch Engage have announced another co-headlining KillThrax tour.

Kicking off in late January and lasting through early March, the tour will take the bands throughout the United States and Canada. The bands will be joined by Havok, who will serve as the opening act for every show on the tour.

"After playing so many amazing shows last year with our friends Killswitch Engage, I'm psyched for round two of KillThrax, and we're adding Havok to the heaviness!" said Anthrax bassist Frank Bello.

"The shows were great, the audiences were great, and we all felt great about the whole thing, so why not do it again?," added Charlie Benante, the band's drummer.

You can check out the full tour itinerary below.

KillThrax II Itinerary