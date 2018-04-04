Anthrax Perform Acoustic Cover of Pink Floyd’s “Comfortably Numb”

Back in September 2016, Anthrax singer Joey Belladonna joined Slayer’s Tom Araya, Gary Holt and Paul Bostaph for a run-through of Bryan Adams’ 1984 hit, “Summer of ’69” during a soundcheck at Métropolis in Montreal, Quebec.

The following day, Anthrax performed an acoustic cover of the Pink Floyd classic “Comfortably Numb” during an appearance on the Opie with Jim Norton talk show. Their appearance also included a performance of their own “Breathing Lightning,” from their 2016 album, For All Kings.

You can watch that performance below.

This summer, Anthrax will join Slayer, Lamb of God and Testament on Slayer's farewell tour. You can check out the dates for that below.

Slayer North American Tour Dates:

May 10 - Valley View Casino Center, San Diego, CA

May 11 - FivePoint Amphitheatre, Irvine, CA

May 13 - Papa Murphy's Park at Cal Expo, Sacramento, CA

May 16 - PNE forum, Vancouver, BC

May 17 - South Okanagan Events Centre, Penticton, BC

May 19 - Big Four, Calgary, AL

May 20 - Shaw Centre, Edmonton, AB

May 22 - Bell MTS Place, Winnipeg, MB

May 24 - The Armory, Minneapolis, MN

May 25 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Chicago, IL

May 27 - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre @ Freedom Hill, Detroit, MI

May 29 - Budweiser Stage, Toronto, ON

May 30 - Place Bell, Montreal, PQ

Jun. 01 - Mohegan Sun, Uncasville, CT

Jun. 02 - PNC Banks Arts Center, Holmdel, NJ

Jun. 04 - Santander Arena, Reading, PA

Jun. 06 - Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, OH

Jun. 07 - Blossom Music Center, Cleveland, OH

Jun. 09 - KeyBank Pavilion, Pittsburgh, PA

Jun. 10 - Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow, VA

Jun. 12 - VUHL Amphitheatre, Virginia Beach, VA

Jun. 14 - PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte, NC

Jun. 15 - Orlando Amphitheatre, Orlando, FL

Jun. 17 - Smart Financial Center, Houston, TX

Jun. 19 - The Bomb Factory, Dallas, TX

Jun. 20 - Austin 360 Amphitheatre, Austin, TX

July 26 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 27 - Bangor, ME @ Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

July 29 - Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach

July 31 - Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

August 1 - Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

August 3 - Darien Lake, NY @ Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

August 4 - Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater

August 6 - London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens

August 7 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

August 9 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 10 - Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

August 12 - Nashville, TN @ Municipal Auditorium

August 13 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

August 15 - San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum

August 16 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheatre

August 18 - Denver, CO @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

August 19 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

August 21 - Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater,

August 23 - Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

August 26 - San Jose, CA @ SAP Center