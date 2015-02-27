Trending

Guitar World: April 2015 Gear and Lesson Videos

These videos and audio files are bonus content related to the April 2015 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue on newsstands now or at the Guitar World Online Store.

Lesson Videos

String Theory with Jimmy Brown: The E Minor/D Major-Hexatonic Connection — Video
Metal for Life with Metal Mike: Forging Aggressive, Memorable Riffs with Unexpected Twists — Video
Man of Steel with Steel Panther's Satchel: How to Play "If You Really, Really Love Me" — Video
Thrash Course with Dave Davidson: How I Employ Dissonance in "Labyrinth of Eyes" — Video
In Deep with Andy Aledort: Using Voice Leading and Close Voicings to Devise Improvised Rhythm Guitar Parts — Video

Bonus Lesson Video

Path of Least Resistance: Finding Easier Ways to Alternate Pick — Video

Audio Lesson Files

Acoustic Nation with Dale Turner: The Complex and Groovy Fingerpicking of Guitarist/Actor Jerry Reed

Gear Review Videos

Review: Taylor Guitars 618e — Video
Review: Schecter Guitars Jeff Loomis JL-7 — Video
Review: Roland Cube 10GX Guitar Amplifier — Video
Review: Epiphone 1939 Century Guitar Amplifier — Video
Review: Seymour Duncan 805 Overdrive Pedal — Video