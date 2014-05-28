Arch Enemy Premiere "You Will Know My Name" Music Video

Arch Enemy have released the music video for "You Will Know My Name," a track from their upcoming studio album, War Eternal, which will be released June 10.
The video was directed by the band's long-time friend and collaborator, Patric Ullaeus. Be sure to let us know what you think of it in the comments or on Facebook!
War Eternal can be pre-ordered digitally in Europe and North America at iTunes and AmazonMP3, with "War Eternal," "As the Pages Burn" and "You Will Know My Name" available as instant downloads upon purchase.
For more about the band, check out the links below — and look for their current tour dates directly below the video.
War Eternal track-listing:
01. Tempore Nihil Sanat (Prelude in F minor)
02. Never Forgive, Never Forget
03. War Eternal
04. As The Pages Burn
05. No More Regrets
06. You Will Know My Name
07. Graveyard Of Dreams
08. Stolen Life
09. Time Is Black
10. On And On
11. Avalanche
12. Down To Nothing
13. Not Long For This World
Bonus track: Shadow On The Wall (Mike Oldfield cover)
Arch Enemy live:
30.05.2014 - New Age Club - Roncade, Italy
31.05.2014 - Rock and Roll Arena - Romagnano Sesia (Novara), Italy
02.06.2014 - L'Etage - Rénnes, France
03.06.2014 - Le 106 - Rouen, France
04.06.2014 - La Laiterie - Strasbourg, France
05.06.2014 - Rosenhof - Osnabrück, Germany *
07.06.2014 - Sweden Rock Festival - Sölvesborg, Sweden
09.06.2014 - Studio USF - Bergen, Norway
10.06.2014 - John Dee - Oslo, Norway
11.06.2014 - Copenhell - Copenhagen, Denmark
13.06.2014 - Colos-Saal - Aschaffenburg, Germany *
14.06.2014 - Conrad Sohm - Dornbirn, Austria
15.06.2014 - Nova Rock - Nickelsdorf, Austria
27.06.2014 - Rock am Härtsfeldsee - Dischingen, Germany
09.07.2014 - RockMaraton - Pecs, Hungary
11.07.2014 - Rock Harz Open Air - Ballenstedt, Germany
12.07.2014 - Masters Of Rock - Vizovice, Czech Republic
13.07.2014 - Seven Festival - Wegorzewo, Poland
17.07.2014 - Devilstone Festival - Anyksciai, Lithuania
18.07.2014 - American Beauty Car Show - Haapsalu, Estonia
19.07.2014 - Dong Open Air - Neukirchen-Vluyn, Germany
02.08.2014 - Wacken Open Air - Wacken, Germany
07.08.2014 - Getaway Rock - Gävle, Sweden
08.08.2014 - Leyendas Del Rock - Alicante, Spain
09.08.2014 - Alcatraz Metal Festival - Kortrijk, Belgium
14.08.2014 - Summer Breeze - Dinkelsbühl, Germany
17.08.2014 - Alt-Fest - Kettering, UK
17.09.2014 - Kerubi - Joensuu, Finland
18.09.2014 - Pakkahuone - Tampere, Finland
19.09.2014 - The Circus - Helsinki, Finland
20.09.2014 - Lutakko - Jyväskylä, Finland
22.09.2014 - Re:Republic - Minsk, Belarus
23.09.2014 - Yunost' - Kiev, Ukraine
25.09.2014 - Arena Hall - Krasnodar, Russia
27.09.2014 - Glav Club - Moscow, Russia
28.09.2014 - Zal Ozhidaniya - Saint Petersburg, Russia
30.09.2014 - Otdykh Club - Novosibirsk, Russia
01.10.2014 - Angar Club - Omsk, Russia
03.10.2014 - Tele Club - Yekaterinburg, Russia
19.10.2014 - Loudpark 2014 - Saitama City, Japan
26.11.2014 - Le Transbordeur - Lyon, France **
27.11.2014 - L'Usine - Istres, France **
01.12.2014 - Le Bikini - Toulouse, France **
02.12.2014 - Le Bataclan - Paris, France **
04.12.2014 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands **
05.12.2014 - MHP Arena - Ludwigsburg, Germany **
06.12.2014 - Turbinenhalle - Oberhausen, Germany **
07.12.2014 - Garage - Saarbrücken, Germany **
08.12.2014 - Docks - Hamburg, Germany **
09.12.2014 - Huxleys - Berlin, Germany **
11.12.2014 - Schlachthof - Wiesbaden, Germany **
12.12.2014 - Eventhall - Geiselwind, Germany **
13.12.2014 - Tonhalle - München, Germany **
14.12.2014 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland **
16.12.2014 - Institute - Birmingham, UK **
17.12.2014 - O2 Academy - Bristol, UK **
18.12.2014 - The Forum - London, UK **
19.12.2014 - Academy - Manchester, UK **
20.12.2014 - Academy - Dublin, Ireland **
21.12.2014 - QMU - Glasgow, UK **
22.12.2014 - O2 Academy - Newcastle, UK **
*=support by IZEGRIM and DYING GORGEOUS LIES
**=supporting KREATOR