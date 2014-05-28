Arch Enemy Premiere "You Will Know My Name" Music Video

Arch Enemy have released the music video for "You Will Know My Name," a track from their upcoming studio album, War Eternal, which will be released June 10.

The video was directed by the band's long-time friend and collaborator, Patric Ullaeus. Be sure to let us know what you think of it in the comments or on Facebook!

War Eternal can be pre-ordered digitally in Europe and North America at iTunes and AmazonMP3, with "War Eternal," "As the Pages Burn" and "You Will Know My Name" available as instant downloads upon purchase.

War Eternal track-listing:

01. Tempore Nihil Sanat (Prelude in F minor)

02. Never Forgive, Never Forget

03. War Eternal

04. As The Pages Burn

05. No More Regrets

06. You Will Know My Name

07. Graveyard Of Dreams

08. Stolen Life

09. Time Is Black

10. On And On

11. Avalanche

12. Down To Nothing

13. Not Long For This World

Bonus track: Shadow On The Wall (Mike Oldfield cover)

Arch Enemy live:

30.05.2014 - New Age Club - Roncade, Italy

31.05.2014 - Rock and Roll Arena - Romagnano Sesia (Novara), Italy

02.06.2014 - L'Etage - Rénnes, France

03.06.2014 - Le 106 - Rouen, France

04.06.2014 - La Laiterie - Strasbourg, France

05.06.2014 - Rosenhof - Osnabrück, Germany *

07.06.2014 - Sweden Rock Festival - Sölvesborg, Sweden

09.06.2014 - Studio USF - Bergen, Norway

10.06.2014 - John Dee - Oslo, Norway

11.06.2014 - Copenhell - Copenhagen, Denmark

13.06.2014 - Colos-Saal - Aschaffenburg, Germany *

14.06.2014 - Conrad Sohm - Dornbirn, Austria

15.06.2014 - Nova Rock - Nickelsdorf, Austria

27.06.2014 - Rock am Härtsfeldsee - Dischingen, Germany

09.07.2014 - RockMaraton - Pecs, Hungary

11.07.2014 - Rock Harz Open Air - Ballenstedt, Germany

12.07.2014 - Masters Of Rock - Vizovice, Czech Republic

13.07.2014 - Seven Festival - Wegorzewo, Poland

17.07.2014 - Devilstone Festival - Anyksciai, Lithuania

18.07.2014 - American Beauty Car Show - Haapsalu, Estonia

19.07.2014 - Dong Open Air - Neukirchen-Vluyn, Germany

02.08.2014 - Wacken Open Air - Wacken, Germany

07.08.2014 - Getaway Rock - Gävle, Sweden

08.08.2014 - Leyendas Del Rock - Alicante, Spain

09.08.2014 - Alcatraz Metal Festival - Kortrijk, Belgium

14.08.2014 - Summer Breeze - Dinkelsbühl, Germany

17.08.2014 - Alt-Fest - Kettering, UK

17.09.2014 - Kerubi - Joensuu, Finland

18.09.2014 - Pakkahuone - Tampere, Finland

19.09.2014 - The Circus - Helsinki, Finland

20.09.2014 - Lutakko - Jyväskylä, Finland

22.09.2014 - Re:Republic - Minsk, Belarus

23.09.2014 - Yunost' - Kiev, Ukraine

25.09.2014 - Arena Hall - Krasnodar, Russia

27.09.2014 - Glav Club - Moscow, Russia

28.09.2014 - Zal Ozhidaniya - Saint Petersburg, Russia

30.09.2014 - Otdykh Club - Novosibirsk, Russia

01.10.2014 - Angar Club - Omsk, Russia

03.10.2014 - Tele Club - Yekaterinburg, Russia

19.10.2014 - Loudpark 2014 - Saitama City, Japan

26.11.2014 - Le Transbordeur - Lyon, France **

27.11.2014 - L'Usine - Istres, France **

01.12.2014 - Le Bikini - Toulouse, France **

02.12.2014 - Le Bataclan - Paris, France **

04.12.2014 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands **

05.12.2014 - MHP Arena - Ludwigsburg, Germany **

06.12.2014 - Turbinenhalle - Oberhausen, Germany **

07.12.2014 - Garage - Saarbrücken, Germany **

08.12.2014 - Docks - Hamburg, Germany **

09.12.2014 - Huxleys - Berlin, Germany **

11.12.2014 - Schlachthof - Wiesbaden, Germany **

12.12.2014 - Eventhall - Geiselwind, Germany **

13.12.2014 - Tonhalle - München, Germany **

14.12.2014 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland **

16.12.2014 - Institute - Birmingham, UK **

17.12.2014 - O2 Academy - Bristol, UK **

18.12.2014 - The Forum - London, UK **

19.12.2014 - Academy - Manchester, UK **

20.12.2014 - Academy - Dublin, Ireland **

21.12.2014 - QMU - Glasgow, UK **

22.12.2014 - O2 Academy - Newcastle, UK **

*=support by IZEGRIM and DYING GORGEOUS LIES

**=supporting KREATOR