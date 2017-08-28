Archspire Premiere "Human Murmuration" Playthrough Video

(Image credit: Alex Morgan)

Vancouver technical death metallers Archspire are set to release their new album, Relentless Mutation, on September 22 via Season of Mist. Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of the playthrough video for "Human Murmuration."

In it, you get a full visual rundown of the song's incredibly intricate, dueling guitar parts. You can check it out below.

"'Human Murmuration' is the second track off our upcoming release Relentless Mutation, and also the second song we wrote for the album. This spacy, sometimes ethereal jam comes with some pretty groove-heavy parts to balance things out," said Archspire guitarist Dean Lamb of the song.

"It was one of those songs that took a long time to put together, but once we were in studio listening to the final version, it became clear that this song had something different. We are looking forward to sharing the full album with you on September 22 through Season Of Mist! Stay tech!"

You can preorder Relentless Mutationhere. For more on Archspire, follow along on Facebook.

Archspire Fall Tour w/Origin, Defeated Sanity, Dyscarnate, Visceral Discorge and The Kennedy Veil