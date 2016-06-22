Axl Rose: Guns N’ Roses and AC/DC Will Tour Together

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Guns N’ Roses and AC/DC have one thing in common: lead singer Axl Rose. So wouldn’t it make sense for the two groups to tour together?

Rose apparently thinks so. Guns N’ Roses’ former manager Vicky Hamilton told the Let There Be Talk podcast that Axl wants the bands to hit the road together once they wrap up their summer schedules.

“I heard [Axl] said that he’s going on tour with Guns N’ Roses, and AC/DC is gonna open,” Hamilton said. “And he’s gonna sing both sets. I’m like, Okay…”

Hamilton, who managed Guns N’ Roses when they were starting out in the Eighties, recently released her memoir, Appetite for Dysfunction: A Cautionary Tale, about her years in the music business.

Regarding Rose’s stint in AC/DC as replacement for longtime singer Brian Johnson, Hamilton says, “I think it’s cool. He sounds pretty good. He’s pulling it off, and I think he’s happy making one of his childhood dreams come true.”

Hamilton also spoke about the possibility of founding drummer Steven Adler joining Guns N’ Roses on tour. Adler was slated to perform with the band this past April for its reunion shows featuring Slash and Duff McKagan but was sidelined by a back injury. Adler was filmed drumming along with the GN’R hit “Paradise City” four days ago, raising hopes that he’ll be along for the tour later this month. You can see that clip here.

Guns N’ Roses launch their North American tour on June 23 and continue through August 22. The band recently announced their confirmed opening acts, which include Chris Stapleton, Billy Talent and Skrillex, each of whom will play one show. The band will be joined by the Cult for four concerts, Alice in Chains for five, and Lenny Kravitz for four.

Rose will hit the road briefly with AC/DC from August 27 to September 20 to fulfill U.S. dates that were postponed due to Brian Johnson’s health issues. The band was forced to miss 10 shows in March when Johnson was warned by his doctor that he was in danger of losing his hearing.

After that, both band’s schedules are open.

Guns N’ Roses Tour Dates with Current Opening Acts

06/23 Detroit, Ford Field (feat. Alice In Chains)

06/26 Washington, D.C., Fedex Field (feat. Alice In Chains)

06/29 Kansas City, MO, Arrowhead Stadium (feat. Alice In Chains)

07/01 Chicago, Soldier Field (feat. Alice In Chains)

07/03 Chicago, Soldier Field (feat. Alice In Chains)

07/06 Cincinnati, Paul Brown Stadium

07/09 Nashville, Nissan Stadium (feat. Chris Stapleton)

07/12 Pittsburgh, Heinz Field

07/14 Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field

07/16 Toronto, Rogers Centre (feat. Billy Talent)

07/19 Foxborough, MA, Gilette Stadium (feat. Lenny Kravitz)

07/20 Foxborough, MA, Gilette Stadium (feat. Lenny Kravitz)

07/23 East Rutherford, N.J, MetLife Stadium (feat. Lenny Kravitz)

07/24 East Rutherford, N.J., MetLife Stadium (feat. Lenny Kravitz)

07/27 Atlanta, Georgia Dome (feat. The Cult)

07/29 Orlando, Orlando Citrus Bowl (feat. The Cult)

07/31 New Orleans, Mercedes-Benz Superdome (feat. The Cult)

08/03 Arlington, Texas, AT&T Stadium (feat. The Cult)

08/05 Houston, NRG Park (feat. Skrillex)

08/09 San Francisco, AT&T Park

08/12 Seattle, CenturyLink Field

08/15 Glendale, AZ, University of Phoenix Stadium

08/18 Los Angeles, Dodger Stadium

08/22 San Diego, Qualcomm Stadium