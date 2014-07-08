Babymetal Perform Sold-Out Show in London —Video

Remember Babymetal? Of course you do. They're a Japanese metal vocal and dance group consisting of three girls — Su-Metal, Moametal and Yuimetal. And their videos tend to go viral when posted here at GuitarWorld.com.

Babymetal are on tour at the moment, and they performed a sold-out July 7 show at the Forum in London. You can check out some fan-shot footage from the show below.

Babymetal are an offshoot of the Japanese pop idol group Sakura Gakuin that perform a distinctly Japanese mix of schoolgirl J-pop and heavy metal.

"Our goal is to start a new genre of metal called Kawaii Metal [Cute Metal]," Babymetal said in an interview at Sonisphere festival. "We are the only band making music in this genre right now and we want this genre to be accepted."

Check out some of their remaining dates below: