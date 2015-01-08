Babymetal Release Trailer for DragonForce Collaboration, "Road to Resistance" — Video

This past Monday, Babymetal posted a three-minute-plus trailer video for "Road of Resistance," their new collaboration with members of DragonForce.

Luckily, the DragonForce members in question are guitarists Herman Li and Sam Totman! The duo clearly had a decent amount of input on the finished product, which is guitar-packed and very accessible (as compared to a lot of Babymetal's J-pop/metal stuff).

The "Road of Resistance" trailer, which you can check out below, combines live footage filmed from across the world—which is pretty impressive for such a young band. Check it out below.