Japanese Schoolgirl Metal/Pop Trio Babymetal Release New Music Video

The last time we shared a Babymetal video — October 28, 2011 — the Japanese metal vocal and dance group consisting of three girls had just released a video for a song called "Doki Doki Morning."

We felt it was time to revisit the band, since they've just released a new video, simply known as "Live Music Video." I'm sure it has a real title in Japanese, but my Japanese is a little rusty.

It seems Babymetal released their first album yesterday, February 26, and you can check it out here.

As we wrote in 2011, Babymetal is an offshoot of a "schoolgirl J-Pop" group called Sakura Gakuin. Enjoy!