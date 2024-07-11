“Unapologetic, fearless with their own musical and personal style and really able to challenge the conventions of what hard rock music is”: Tom Morello reveals his two favorite contemporary hard-rock bands

Morello has also stated that he thinks the place for women in the future of rock music is “at the front”

Tom Morello performs at Lucca Summer Festival on July 06, 2024 in Lucca, Italy
(Image credit: Francesco Pradoni/Getty Images)

Tom Morello endorsed Nova Twins and Babymetal, calling them “some of the hardest rocking bands” he has recently seen live.

“I will say some of the hardest rocking bands of the festivals that I've been at have been Babymetal and Nova Twins,” he said at the Hellfest24 press conference.

