“If there was ever a time to get off the rollercoaster, it was going to be at the top”: Being in a band is tough – just ask bassist Dirk Lance, who left Incubus at the peak of their powers

Features
By
( )
published

Dirk Lance’s in-your-face bass style made him one of the most emulated bassists of a generation

Incubus during Incubus performs at Sony Studios in NYC live on Westwood One Radio. at Sony Studios in New York City, New York, United States.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Being in a band is tough. Just ask bassist Dirk Lance (Alex Katunich), who left his previous band, Incubus, at the peak of its success. “It's like being married to four other people,” Lance told Bass Player. “When your band makes its living touring and you spend 10 months out of the year together, it gets trying.”

After 12 years of touring and recording, Lance says Incubus reached a point where the writing was on the wall. “We were going in different directions, personality-wise and musically. If there was ever a time to get off the rollercoaster, it was going to be at the top.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Brian Fox