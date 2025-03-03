“On Footloose, and Love Will Follow, I also use it. I do my impersonation of a guitarist”: How session veteran Nathan East managed to make his bass sound like a guitar on these Kenny Loggins hits
East discloses the nifty technique that bassists can use in lieu of adding actual guitars to a track
With more than 2,000 recordings to his name, Nathan East is one of the most decorated and in-demand bass players in the world – contributing his low-end chops to iconic tracks such as Get Lucky by Daft Punk, Chaka Khan's Through the Fire and Easy Lover by Phil Collins and Philip Bailey, to name just a mere few. And among his many sessions, he was sometimes compelled to ditch his rich bass tone and emulate a guitar.
Love Will Follow from soundtrack juggernaut Kenny Loggins' 1985 album Vox Humana was one such track. “Well, it was basically me, Kenny, Greg Phillinganes [veteran session keyboardist] and the drum machine with the basic tracking section,” East tells Vertex Effects.
“These songs, again, like Footloose, I don't really use a pick, but I grew my nail just long enough to get a passive sound. And so even on Footloose, and then the intro of this song, Love Will Follow, I also use it. I do my impersonation of a guitarist.”
East reveals that what sounds like a double guitar in the intro is actually all him, “pretending to be a guitar. That's the bass. And again, just the three of us in the studio, and just trying to make a jam.”
As East briefly mentions in this interview, he also played a key role in making the behemoth that was Footloose – which bears the same title as the 1984 musical drama film that became the seventh highest-grossing film of that year. The song itself spent three weeks at number one and became one of Loggins’ most instantly recognizable songs.
“I remember we were on tour – this was 40 years ago, again – but we were on tour and every single day we rehearsed it,” he recalls in another interview with Vertex Effects. “So wherever we were, Atlanta, whatever, okay, find us a room at the hotel and they'd be going there.
“So pretty soon I was like, ‘We're gonna rehearse Footloose? Okay.’ [exasperated sigh] But I have to admit that by doing that, I was able to kind of develop the bassline over a period of time, and when we went in the studio to record it [was], like, first take done.”
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
Speaking of Nathan East’s contributions to the music lexicon, he's also the bassist behind Eric Clapton's heartfelt Tears in Heaven – a session he still refers to as one of the most emotional in his decades-spanning career.
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
“The role of the bass guitar is groove and support: it’s about getting the most impact from the fewest notes”: As a member of the Saturday Night Live house band, James Genus is the best-kept secret on bass
“I’ve got Fenders of various ages and they all sound different. That’s not a Spinal Tap thing – they just do!” Iron Maiden’s Steve Harris on staying loyal to Fender, and the Gibson that sounded “horrible”