“In one note from the Phil Zone, you could hear and feel the world being born. His bass flowed like a river”: Surviving Grateful Dead members pay tribute to bassist Phil Lesh, who has died aged 84

News
By
( , , )
published

Lesh didn’t play bass when he joined Jerry Garcia’s new band, leading to an innovative style that brought the instrument to the fore

Phil Lesh of The Grateful Dead performs at Spartan Stadium in April 1979 in San Jose, California.
(Image credit: Ed Perlstein/Redferns/Getty Images)

Phil Lesh, the Grateful Dead’s innovative bass giant, has died aged 84.

The news was announced on the bassist’s Instagram page with a statement that reads, “Phil Lesh, bassist and founding member of The Grateful Dead, passed peacefully this morning. He was surrounded by his family and full of love.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Michael Astley-Brown
Michael Astley-Brown
Editor-in-Chief, GuitarWorld.com

Mike is Editor-in-Chief of GuitarWorld.com, in addition to being an offset fiend and recovering pedal addict. He has a master's degree in journalism from Cardiff University, and over a decade's experience writing and editing for guitar publications including MusicRadar, Total Guitar and Guitarist, as well as 20 years of recording and live experience in original and function bands. During his career, he has interviewed the likes of John Frusciante, Chris Cornell, Tom Morello, Matt Bellamy, Kirk Hammett, Jerry Cantrell, Joe Satriani, Tom DeLonge, Ed O'Brien, Polyphia, Tosin Abasi, Yvette Young and many more. In his free time, you'll find him making progressive instrumental rock under the nom de plume Maebe.