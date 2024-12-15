“People don’t use enough downstrokes. That up-and-down crap is for the birds”: Tom Petersson’s 12 tips for bass players

Features
By
( )
published

Cheap Trick’s 12-string bass legend on the joys of multiple amps, and why bass players should never use effects

Bassist Tom Petersson of Cheap Trick performs at Nikon at Jones Beach Theater on July 28, 2016 in Wantagh, New York.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

From their mid-’70s debut to 2016’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Tom Petersson and Cheap Trick knew how to harness the power of pop.

Except for his hiatus from the band from 1980-87 (when he dropped an “s” from his name and formed Tom Peterson & Another Language), Petersson's style crystallized with his Cheap Trick bandmates: powerhouse singer/guitarist Robin Zander, eccentric guitar hero Rick Nielson, and drum master Bun E. Carlos.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Nick Wells
Nick Wells
Writer

Nick Wells was the Editor of Bass Guitar magazine from 2009 to 2011, before making strides into the world of Artist Relations with Sheldon Dingwall and Dingwall Guitars. He's also the producer of bass-centric documentaries, Walking the Changes and Beneath the Bassline, as well as Production Manager and Artist Liaison for ScottsBassLessons. In his free time, you'll find him jumping around his bedroom to Kool & The Gang while hammering the life out of his P-Bass.