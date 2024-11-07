“There were nine other bass players. I got the job. Then I was told they were picking me up in three hours for a tour – I had to take it or leave it”: Tony Stevens on his rocky ride with Savoy Brown, Foghat and Midnight Flyer

Features
By
published

Despite industry woes, he loved the challenge of playing with Kim Simmonds and ‘Lonesome’ Dave Peverett, and loved Acoustic amps and Warwick basses

Tony Stevens
(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 1968 Tony Stevens joined Kim Simmonds’ Savoy Brown, creating several slabs of blues rock mastery for the ages. Alongside Simmonds (guitars), Chris Youlden (vocals), Roger Earl (drums) and ‘Lonesome’ Dave Peverett (guitars/vocals), bassist Stevens co-authored albums like 1969’s Blue Matter, A Step Further and Raw Sienna, and 1970’s Looking In.

By ’71, though, the classic lineup had fallen apart – and Stevens went on to form Foghat with Earl, Peverett and newcomer Rod Price. Success came quickly, with 1972’s Foghat and 1974’s Energized notable high points in their output.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Andrew Daly
Andrew Daly

Andrew Daly is an iced-coffee-addicted, oddball Telecaster-playing, alfredo pasta-loving journalist from Long Island, NY, who, in addition to being a contributing writer for Guitar World, scribes for Rock Candy, Bass Player, Total Guitar, and Classic Rock History. Andrew has interviewed favorites like Ace Frehley, Johnny Marr, Vito Bratta, Bruce Kulick, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Rich Robinson, and Paul Stanley, while his all-time favorite (rhythm player), Keith Richards, continues to elude him.