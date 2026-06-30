“The store said, ‘We can’t get an amp before your gig.’ This gentleman walked up behind me and said, ‘You can use mine.’ It was John Entwistle”: Martyn LeNoble was once in desperate need of bass gear – and The Who’s low-end legend came to his rescue
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By Matt Owen Contributions from Andrew Daly published
When he first moved to the US, the Porno for Pyros bassist was unable to ship has trusty Trace Elliott over with him. When a local bass store couldn't provide a replacement in time, Entwistle stepped in…