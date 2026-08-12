Albert Lee reveals the guitar technique Eddie Van Halen was reluctant to try: “He said, ‘I can’t play on that!’ I said, ‘Yes, you can – you can do all that tapping!’”
Lee looks back on his days in one of guitar’s all-time greatest secret supergroups
As a bona fide veteran of the scene, Albert Lee has played with his fair share of virtuosos. Looking back on his illustrious career in a new interview with Guitar World, Lee gave the inside story of one of rock's best-kept secrets: Biff Baby’s All-Stars.
Founded by Sterling Ball, Ernie Ball’s son, the supergroup was very much an impromptu and informal affair. Through his tours, Ball crossed paths with some of the era’s top players, including Lee, Steve Morse, Steve Lukather, and, surprisingly, Eddie Van Halen. Naturally, they couldn’t help but jam.
“We’d play at the Palomino under some weird name; we’d just show up so nobody would know,” Lukather told Rick Beato in a recent interview.
“By halfway through the set, the place was jam-packed, and we’d just mess around – call out goofy tunes like we would in junior high school.”
In GW’s new interview, Lee recalls an instance when Van Halen experienced a bout of imposter syndrome, as he tried to cop some chicken pickin’ while the supergroup was playing Lee’s track Country Boy.
“On a couple of gigs, we had Eddie Van Halen playing with us. He said, ‘I can’t play on that!’ I said, ‘Yes, you can – you can do all that tapping!’ And of course he was great,” he remembers.
Lee goes on to explain that Van Halen “didn’t think it was his style. I said, ‘Of course it is!’”
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Biff Baby’s All-Stars went on to do “odd gigs,” mostly throughout the early ’90s.
“We did one at the NAMM show, which people still talk about. They used to say, ‘That show you did with Steve Morse and Eddie Van Halen was great. Any chance of any more?’ I’d say, ‘I don’t think so!’”
Alas, the supergroup never hit the studio to record anything – so only a couple of sketchy bootleg recordings survive to encapsulate the time when these guitar greats took a break from their “day jobs” and jammed to their hearts’ content.
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology and how it is shaping the future of the music industry, and has a special interest in shining a spotlight on traditionally underrepresented artists and global guitar sounds. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Melissa Auf der Maur, Yvette Young, Danielle Haim, Fanny, and Karan Katiyar from Bloodywood, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her Anglo-Maltese, art-rock band ĠENN.
- Matt ParkerDeputy Editor, GuitarWorld.com
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