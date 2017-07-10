The Beatles Announce 50th Anniversary 'Yellow Submarine' Comic Book

The Apple Corporation has, in celebration of the groundbreaking film's upcoming 50th anniversary, announced a comic book adaptation of Yellow Submarine. The comic book, which will be distributed by Titan Comics, is slated for release in 2018.

"We're thrilled to be publishing The Beatles: Yellow Submarine for the 50th anniversary of this fantastic movie," Titan publishing director Chris Teather told The Hollywood Reporter. "We can't wait for Beatles fans to experience this official adaptation."

Bill Morrison, the incoming editor of MAD Magazine, wrote and illustrated The Beatles: Yellow Submarine. The comic book, like the film, will follow the Fab Four as they battle the Blue Meanies while journeying in the titular vessel.