New book explores guitar journalist's friendship with Eddie Van Halen

Steve Rosen, a veteran rock journalist and longtime Guitar World contributor, has announced a new book that chronicles his friendship with late electric guitar hero Eddie Van Halen.

Titled Tonechaser – Understanding Edward: My 26-Year Journey with Edward Van Halen, the hardcover, 580-page tome chronicles the author's close, decades-long friendship with one of the greatest guitarists of all time.

The book was compiled from hours of interviews and discussions over the years, conducted in the guitar legend's Hollywood Hills guesthouse, his 5150 studio, and even in airplanes.

Tonechaser's front and back covers were shot by the legendary Van Halen photographer Neil Zlozower, who also provided interior photographs.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Steve Rosen)

Rosen – who has also authored books on Jeff Beck, Free/Bad Company, Black Sabbath and Randy Rhoads – says that he was initially tapped to write Van Halen's authorized biography in 1985, though that book never came to fruition.

“I chose that title, Tonechaser, because Edward once described himself in that way," Rosen said of the book's title in a press release. "I thought it was such a beautiful, fragile, and poignant word for him to use in his pursuit of the ever-elusive Brown Sound. I also thought it worked on another level in terms of the 'tone' of his life and being a guitar player, bandmember, husband, father and icon.

“I had never heard Edward ever use that phrase anywhere else and, in fact, after interviewing hundreds and hundreds of guitar players, I've never heard one of them ever use that word to describe what they do.”

Tonechaser is available now for $47. To purchase a copy, step right this way (opens in new tab).

Buyers are asked to include their address with their order, and to send their payment as "family and friends."