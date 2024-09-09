“He scoured the globe to find these guitars. I had given many away or sold them through the years, but he tracked them down”: A 1,000-page book showcasing Steve Vai’s iconic guitars has been announced – and it will be joined by a super-limited Ibanez JEM

By
published

Wire & Wood: The Guitars of Steve Vai took five years to complete, and tells the story of over 100 guitars in “exquisite detail”

Steve Vai Wire &amp; Wood book
(Image credit: Rufus Publications / Getty Images)

A new book offering a comprehensive view of Steve Vai’s staggering guitar collection has been announced, and a limited run of special-edition Ibanez JEM electric guitars has been produced to mark the occasion.

Wire & Wood: The Guitars of Steve Vai has been a tireless endeavor five years in the making for photographer Michael Mesker and Rufus Publications, and is intended to be “the most expansive creative overview ever assembled of one singular guitarist’s collection of instruments.”

