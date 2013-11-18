The Beatles Premiere Music Video for "Words of Love" from 'On Air — Live At the BBC Volume 2'

Apple Corps Ltd. has released a music video to accompany "Words of Love," a track from the new Beatles album, On Air — Live At the BBC Volume 2. Be sure to check it out below.

The clip, which was directed by Pete Candeland (Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas, The Return of Jafar), melds vintage, Beatlemania-era footage with amusing new animation.

The Beatles recorded this version of Buddy Holly's "Words of Love" on July 16, 1963, at the BBC Paris Theatre in London. It features essentially the same arrangement as the official EMI version of the song, which was recorded more than a year later and released on Beatles for Sale in late 1964 and on Beatles VI in the U.S. in mid-1965.

A very smiley Holly even makes a cameo appearance (animated, of course) in the video. You can see him at the :55 mark, sitting in the audience at the BBC Paris Theatre, facing the "camera." You'll also see an animated version of the Beatles' trusty roadie, Mal Evans, who smashes the van's windshield at :49.

At the very end of the clip, note the credit in white lettering on a black background, "Used by very kind permission of Maria Elena Holly and Buddy Holly Licensing, LLC (ASCAP) and MPL Music Publishing Incorporated (ASCAP)." MPL Music Publishing is Paul McCartney's company; he bought the publishing rights to Holly's songs (and many others) several decades ago.

