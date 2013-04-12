Behind-the-Scenes Video: Corey Taylor and Stone Sour Record 'House of Gold & Bones' Parts 1 and 2

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents an exclusive video of Corey Taylor recording Stone Sour's recent House of Gold & Bones albums. The video shows him working hard on Part 1, which was released last October, and Part 2, which came out this past Tuesday, April 9.

Be sure to check it out below.

This intimate, long-form video, which shows Taylor and the band behind the scenes in the studio, was directed by Clown of Slipknot.

Note that there are two exclusive videos in this series. Be sure to stay tuned for part two!

Note also that Stone Sour are in the midst of the first-ever Revolver Road to the Golden Gods Tour, which will take them from the US to Japan to Europe and beyond. To check out all the dates and ticket information, head here.

To order House of Gold & Bones Parts 1 and 2, head here and here.

For more Stone Sour info, check out stonesour.com and the band's Facebook page.