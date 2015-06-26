Behold an Epic Slow-Motion Guitar Swing Fail — Video

The video below, which was posted to "the YouTubes" in 2014, captures—in glorious slow motion—every disappointing second of what is clearly an epic guitar fail.

In the clip, a young guitarist attempts to swing his guitar. We're not sure why.

However, at the 7-second mark, it has become obvious that something has gone horribly wrong. The guitarist's yellow-and-black guitar strap has unhooked itself from the upwardly mobile guitar. This means the guitar is now a heavy wooden projectile that's headed straight for an unsuspecting Laney head and Marshall cab.

It gives "air guitar" a whole new meaning. Luckily, it did not hit the drummer's head.

Speaking of the drummer, his reaction (as the action is going down) is priceless—as is the choice of background music (the theme from "Chariots of Fire"). Good show!