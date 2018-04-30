Betcha Can't Play This Lick from Born of Osiris' Lee McKinney

Today, we've teamed up with Lee McKinney for the latest in our long-running "Betcha Can't Play This" series. In the midst of the recording of his debut solo album, Born of Osiris' guitarist laid down an absolute burner for us.

You can check out the light-speed lick above. Let us know if you can match it in the comments below!

McKinney also shared a statement about the video, and his upcoming solo debut, with Guitar World, which you can read below.

"Hello everyone! Lee McKinney here. I just want to let you all know that I am officially writing and recording my solo album. It's been tempting to not embark on this journey earlier in my life, but I finally feel like I'm ready for what this responsibility actually is.

I've been playing guitar for 18 years, and touring for 11 of them... but it wasn't until this past year that I could finally say I'm READY. I'm ready to write it, perform it properly, teach it, and the list goes on.

So here is what I know as of now—It should be 8-10 songs. Most of the album will be seven and eight string guitars. I'm considering having a guest solo or two. Considering I will be performing this album ideally in full, I'm hesitant to have too many 'guests.'

I'm beyond excited to start this monumental part of my life and career. Thanks to everyone who has supported me so far. To everyone that has wished I released more videos, content, and things of that nature—this next chapter is for you."

For more on Lee McKinney and his music, be sure to follow along on Facebook.