Billy Duffy Recounts the Making of The Cult's 'Electric' and Meeting Rick Rubin

In this exclusive video from Ernie Ball, guitarist Billy Duffy discusses meeting Rick Rubin for the first time in New York City and working with the legendary producer on the Cult’s classic 1987 album, Electric.

If you like what you see below and want to check out the complete episode, Ernie Ball: The Pursuit of Tone—Billy Duffy will air 8 p.m. ET/PT Friday, July 1, on AUDIENCE Network DIRECTV Ch 239/U-verse Ch 1114.

In the episode, Duffy covers a wide variety of topics, including his early goals, why he considers “finding your own sound” to be the most important pursuit and the transformational effect the Sex Pistols had on him after seeing the group perform in Manchester, U.K.—and much more.

“Guitars are just a bit of wood with strings on it,” Duffy says. “It’s about the person playing it.”