Black Fast: "Conspire" Guitar Playthrough Video — Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of a new playthrough video featuring—from top to bottom—Aaron Akin, Trevor Johanson and Ryan Thompson—of St. Louis speed metal four-piece Black Fast.

The track in the clip, which you can check out below, is "Conspire," which is from the band's upcoming album, Terms of Surrender. It's set for an August 7 release via eOne Music.

Since 2011, Black Fast have been featured in lineups with the likes of Havok, Battlecross, Revocation, Toxic Holocaust and Warbringer, plus such modern metal merchants as Cavalera Conspiracy and Shadows Fall. Black Fast won the 2012 St. Louis "Headbang for the Highway" contest and played the Sumerian Records stage at the Rockstar Energy Drink Mayhem Festival in Kansas City.

In 2013, MetalSucks.net selected Black Fast as one of the best unsigned acts in its "Unsigned and Unholy" column, and the band's self-released EP Starving Out the Light, nabbed "Best of the Year" nods by Metal Storm and No Clean Singing.

