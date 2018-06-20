Black Label Society Premiere New "Trampled Down Below" Music Video

Black Label Society have premiered the music video for their song, "Trampled Down Below." You can check it out above.

The video—which was directed by Dan Sturgess—was shot during the band's recent European tour at London's legendary Royal Albert Hall. "Trampled Down Below" is taken from the band's latest effort, Grimmest Hits, which was released in January.

In an interview with Guitar World back in May, Black Label Society's mastermind, Zakk Wylde, reflected on Grimmest Hits' distinctly radio-unfriendly nature. He recounted a phone call he received from one of his record label reps when he was cutting the album. The exec asked, “Are there any hits?” Wylde let out a sad sigh and said, “I don’t think so. It’s looking rather grim.”

“This way, when somebody listens to the record and says, ‘I don’t hear any hits,’ I’ll go, ‘Exactly, jackass. That’s why it’s Grimmest Hits and not Greatest Hits.’ ”

To read our entire interview with Wylde, step right this way.