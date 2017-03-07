Blackfoot Premiere "Need My Ride" Music Video

(Image credit: Doug Heslip/Official Press Kit Photo)

If there’s one thing Rickey Medlocke can’t do, it’s sit still. The Blackfoot co-founder and Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist is always looking for ways to challenge his creative impulses.

Which brings us to today's exclusive premiere of "Need My Ride," Blackfoot's latest music video.

The clip, which you can check out below, was directed by Harold Sellers—who also directed the “Southern Native” music video—in Estero, Florida. The concert segment was shot at Germain Arena in Estero.

Blackfoot, which features Medlocke on guitar, plus lead guitarist/vocalist Tim Rossi, drummer Matt Anastasi and guitarist/vocalist Rick Krasowski, have been jamming and making new music for several decades. They released the hard-charging Southern Native last summer via Loud & Proud Records; that's where you'll find "Need My Ride" and 10 more powerful tracks.

"I've always been an adrenaline junkie when it comes to fast cars and motorcycles, and the song ‘Need My Ride’ captures that feeling," Anastasi says. "With me on my Harley and Tim in his Camaro, we captured footage on our way to a sold-out show in our hometown arena, and it was just an amazing experience.”

For more about Blackfoot, check out blackfootband.com—and look for their upcoming live dates below.

Blackfoot Tour Dates:

16 Mar - Music Vault @ Hardeeville, SC

28 Apr - The Open Chord @ Knoxville, TN

30 Apr - Merriweather Post Pavilion @ Columbia, MD

05 May - Boneyard At Seahaven Beach Commons @ Panama City Beach, FL

22 Jun - Capitol Centre @ North Bay, Canada

23 Jun - Empire Theatre @ Belleville, Canada

12 Aug - Maude Cobb Event Center @ Longview, TX

11 Nov - Seneca Casino @ Niagara Falls, NY