Bleachers Announce "Rollercoaster" Covers Project

Bleachers and GuitarWorld.com have gotten together to present the Bleachers "Rollercoaster" Covers Project!

Bleachers want to see — and hear, of course — your covers of their hit song, "Rollercoaster," which can be found on their debut album, 2014's Strange Desire.

Bleachers' Jack Antonoff is asking fans to film their own unique versions of the song and submit the videos here.

Entries will be posted on Bleachers' official YouTube channel. Antonoff will pick submissions at random to join him to play “Rollercoaster” at a sound check or radio lounge during the Strange Desire Tour. The dates for the tour are listed below.

Bleachers will be giving away new pieces of content to help with your covers over the next few weeks, starting with the chords for "Rollercoaster," which are included at the bottom of this story.

For more information about the contest, watch the video below, which features a message from Antonoff. Be sure to follow Bleachers on Facebook. For more about Bleachers, visit BleachersMusic.com.

BLEACHERS 2014 TOUR DATES:

October 10 - Austin, TX @ ACL Music Festival

October 25 - Tampa @ Coral Skies Music Festival

October 26 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Coral Skies Music Festival

October 28 - Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

October 29 - Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

October 31 - New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Music & Arts Experience

November 1 - Houston, TX @ Fitzgerald's

November 2 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

November 5 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

November 6 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

November 7 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

November 8 - Vancouver, BC @ The Rio Theatre

November 9 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox at The Market

November 12 - Denver, CO @ The Bluebird Theater

November 14 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

November 15 - Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

November 16 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

November 22 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

November 23 - Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

November 25 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

Rollercoaster Guitar Tabs