Born of Osiris, Veil of Maya, After The Burial to Headline Sumerian Records' 10 Year Tour

Sumerian Records is marking its 10th anniversary with a four-week tour, dubbed the Sumerian 10 Year Tour.

It will feature five of the Los Angeles-based label’s bands: Born of Osiris, Veil of Maya, After The Burial, ERRA and Bad Omens.

“Born of Osiris, Veil of Maya and After The Burial have all played a crucial role in the new wave of progressive, heavy music and in the pedigree of Sumerian,” said label founder Ash Avildsen.

“They are some of the most genuine, hard-working and talented musicians I have had the privilege to work with.

"I vividly remember first seeing all three of them play together at a tiny legion hall in a small Illinois town when Sumerian was less than a year old and they were all unsigned. I can proudly say that without Born of Osiris, Veil of Maya and After The Burial together on the label, Sumerian would not have become the entity it is today. I am honored to have this Midwest menagerie carrying the 10 Year Tour and excited for our newcomers ERRA and Bad Omens.

"Thank you to all of the fans who support the bands and the music. Without you, none of this would be possible. See you in the pit.”

Sumerian Records' 10 Year Tour:

Sumerian Records’ debut release was the Faceless’ Akeldama in November 2006. In the 10 years that followed, the label has released many albums, EPs and DVDs from a wide range of artists including Animals as Leaders, Asking Alexandria, Body Count, ††† (Crosses), Circa Survive and Periphery. Born of Osiris released their fifth album, Soul Sphere, in October. Veil of Maya’s fifth album, Matriarch, arrived in May. After The Burial released their new album, Dig Deep, February 19. ERRA’s Sumerian debut, the Moments of Clarity EP, arrived in late 2014 with their new full-length coming soon. Bad Omens are working on their debut.

