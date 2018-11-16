Born of Osiris Premiere Official Video for “The Accursed,” Share Upcoming Album and Tour Details

Born of Osiris have shared the official video for “The Accursed,” off their upcoming album, The Simulation, due out January 11 via Sumerian Records.

Said Born of Osiris guitarist Lee McKinney: "The first single and video for 'The Accursed' plays exactly off of the album titles and themes. People are stuck and addicted to machines, social media, virtual realities and anything that creates a life or reality that's not their own. Our phones have become an extension of ourselves, a body part. We play games or throw on virtual headsets that literally suck us out of the reality we live and into a fantasy. What's the future going to look like, a simulation? Could the simulation have already begun?

"Also, this new album keeps the integrity high across the board. I want to make the best songs I could for the people who are listening (and myself), and I want to perform them to their best ability on stage to give the people attending our shows those ‘wow' moments. We want to give them those concert memories that'll last a lifetime."

Added Joe Buras (backing vocals, synth): "We welcome the incorporation of steel, or have we already? It's hard to prove we are not already in a simulation with the development of AI, advances in brain mapping technology and the inevitable singularity. We now see an age that is either here or on the horizon."

Born of Osiris head out on the road with Killswitch Engage and Crowbar beginning November 16. For full tour itinerary head over to the band’s official Facebook page.

The Simulation can be pre-ordered at BornOfOsiris.com.